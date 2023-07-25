Another Bangladeshi shot dead in US store robbery

Another non-resident Bangladeshi has been shot dead during a grocery store robbery in the United States, the second such incident in the space of five days.
The victim was identified as Mohammad Abul Hashim, 42, a native of Cumilla's Burichang Upazila.
The incident took place early on Sunday morning in the city of Phoenix, Arizona.
According to local police, Hashim owned a grocery store at the Sunlight Market on Sunland Jean Road and West Concordia Drive in Casa Grande. On the day of the incident, assailants reportedly entered with the intention of robbing the shop and fatally shot Hashim.
Informed of the matter, police went to the shop and found Hashim's body on the floor. Within three hours of the incident, law enforcers arrested a suspect in the murder.
Hashim lived in Arizona with his wife and a six-year-old son, according to Mahabub Reza Rahim, a member of the Bangladeshi expatriate community. His seven siblings also live in Phoenix.
On Jul 18, Iyaz Ahmed, a 23-year-old resident of Missouri's St Louis city, was killed in a similar incident. But police have yet to arrest a suspect in connection with the shooting death, sparking anger in the community.