Massive fire burns shops at Dhaka’s New Super Market

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, and no casualties were reported, said Shahjahan Sikder, assistant deputy director of the fire service.

Smoke engulfed the entire area as shopkeepers struggled to save their merchandise from the fire.

Saturday’s fire came 11 days after the Bangabazar fire that gutted thousands of shops.

The authorities have halted or diverted traffic around the Dhaka New Market and nearby areas, according to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

At least 15 people, including nine firefighters, sickened by the black smoke and heat of the blaze, were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Inspector Bacchu Mia of the hospital’s police outpost.

“All of them are suffering from breathing problems due to smoke inhalation. They are being treated with oxygen,” the inspector said.