Bangabazar fire destroyed 3,845 shops, caused Tk 3.03bn damage: probe

The fire at Bangabazar, the largest clothing marketplace in Bangladesh, destroyed 3,845 shops last week, causing a total damage of Tk 3.03 billion, a committee to assess the extent of the damage and identify the affected traders has found.

The committee, formed by Dhaka South City Corporation, submitted its report to Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Tuesday, said Md Abu Naser, a spokesman for the city corporation.