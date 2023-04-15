Traders wait for customers to return to makeshift shops at burnt-down Bangabazar

Mokibul Hossain Bablu, one of the traders and a central ladder of the Tanti League, had two shops in the market. “Those who are able to collect some products are allowed to start selling those. But the employees, eight to 10 per shop, will lose their job.”

“And is it possible to sell here amid this much heat? You tell me! We don’t have anything for wholesale trading now. How will the shoppers come to us amid this heat? We sold products worth Tk 200,000-400,000 a day before Eid.”

“We contacted the retailers who usually bought from us, but they declined to come. Their business hasn’t stopped for us. They bought products from somewhere else,” said the trader of girls’ pants.

Mahmudul Hasan came to the place for the first time in his life while celebrating Pahela Baishakh to buy a dress for his wife on Eid. “I haven’t bought anything because the prices appeared very high.”

Trader Abdus Salam said he brought the goods he could save from his shop. The products in his warehouse were burnt in the fire.

“I’ve sold products worth around Tk 3,000 only as there are no customers. Last year, I sold goods of at least Tk 100,000 a day.”

Another trader, who identified himself as only Tanjir, said in the afternoon he was yet to open the day’s trading. On a normal day before Eid, he usually sold Tk 150,000-200,000 of goods.

Some of the retailers who used to buy from him contacted him, but they did not purchase Eid products from him due to the situation.

“I couldn’t save anything from the shop. If they ask for 100 dresses of the same design, I won’t be able to provide those.”