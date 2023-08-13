Shariful and his family sold their cattle, left home and went missing. They turned up at a suspected militant den

Shariful Morol, a repairman who worked on rickshaws, bicycles, and rickshaw vans in Satkhira, sold off his cattle to his neighbour and left home with his family. His parents did not know where they went. They said their son was 'missing'.
Police arrested Shariful as a suspected militant during a raid on a 'den' in Kulaura.
The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of police conducted a raid in Moulvibazar at the location on Friday.
They arrested 10 suspects including Shariful, his wife Amena Begum, 40, and daughter Habiba Binte Shariful, 20.
Shariful Morol is a native of Nalta village in Satkhira’s Tala Upazila.
His mother, Sabiran Bibi, said she had three children and Shariful was the youngest. He was in debt and had to sell off his cattle. The mother said she didn’t know where Shariful went. He had been ‘missing’ for the last few days.
Shariful used to work beside the Tala-Paikgachha road some time ago, said Rabiul Islam, a neighbour of Shariful. Suddenly, he left his home with his wife and daughter. Before leaving, he sold off a cow and a calf to a neighbour.
Shariful said needed the money to meet some ‘emergency,’ according to Abdul Khalek, the neighbour who bought the cattle from Shariful. He said Shariful left home on Jul 25.
“He said he was going to Sirajganj.”
A relative of Shariful, Md Mostafizur Rahman Titu, said he went missing for a few days and then was arrested on Saturday at the Moulvibazar militant den.
Khalilnagar Ward No. 4 union council member Ziaur Rahman said he had no detailed account of Shariful and had only heard about his arrest on Saturday.
Law enforcers arrested 10 members of the new militant organisation ‘Imam Mahmuder Kafela’, including its chief, in a raid conducted from Friday night to Saturday.
The detainees were four men and six women. There were three children at the scene as well, who were taken into protective custody.