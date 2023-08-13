Shariful and his family sold their cattle, left home and went missing. They turned up at a suspected militant den

Shariful Morol, a repairman who worked on rickshaws, bicycles, and rickshaw vans in Satkhira, sold off his cattle to his neighbour and left home with his family. His parents did not know where they went. They said their son was 'missing'.

Police arrested Shariful as a suspected militant during a raid on a 'den' in Kulaura.

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of police conducted a raid in Moulvibazar at the location on Friday.

They arrested 10 suspects including Shariful, his wife Amena Begum, 40, and daughter Habiba Binte Shariful, 20.

Shariful Morol is a native of Nalta village in Satkhira’s Tala Upazila.