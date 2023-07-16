Indian establishment played a key part in changing US delegation's tack before Bangladesh visit: Wali-ur Rahman

India's national security establishment has played a key part in shifting the agenda of the high-level US delegation before it visited Dhaka, believes Wali-ur Rahman, a retired Bangladeshi diplomat.
"Before the American team arrived, they [the American foreign affairs establishment] were very vocal. But they arrived in Dhaka via New Delhi, and New Delhi [the Indian establishment] played a pivotal role, especially their chief national security adviser, Ajit Doval, to make the Americans understand Bangladesh's importance to India," he said in an exclusive interview with bdnews24.com's 'Inside Out'.
Rahman, once appointed as the secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also worked as a special envoy to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from 1997-1998.
The discussion with Rahman mostly centred on the recently concluded high-profile visit of the US delegation led by Uzra Zeya, the US under-secretary for civilian security, democracy, and human rights.
During her Dhaka visit, Zeya conclusively said that her country prefers that Bangladesh's main political parties engage in dialogue before the next general election, but it wants to avoid being directly involved.
Referring to the statement, Rahman said the US delegation, before landing in Dhaka, noted what the Indian establishment was telling them about Dhaka's importance to New Delhi economically, politically and strategically.
"Please notice the diplomatic tone Zeya adopted throughout the visit, especially during the prime minister [Sheikh Hasina] meeting. It was a reflection of what they heard back in New Delhi," he said.
US INTEREST IN DHAKA'S RELATIONSHIP WITH BEIJING
The US has long been cagey about China's growing influence in the Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal region, which the US has been attempting to counter-measure by launching the Indo-Pacific policy and forming Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the Quad.
Dhaka and Beijing's relationship is mainly based on trade and development, Rahman said. Apart from those sectors, the countries do not share anything else which can pose a concern for anyone.
"Bangladesh has become interesting [geopolitically] since it is close [physical distance] to China. Our relationship [with China] is purely based on our economic interest, especially the support they [Beijing] provide for developing the communication sector. We do not have any ideological friendship with China. They are a different country. Philosophically, China is a dictatorial country, and we are a democratic country, and our togetherness ends there."
Rahman also referred to the recent statements of support from China, Iran and Russia, denouncing US "meddling" in Bangladesh's domestic politics, saying that although those countries are not democratic, he would like to thank them for praising Bangladesh's efforts to achieve democracy.
"China, Iran and Russia - all undemocratic countries. But I would like to accept their recent statements about Bangladesh's democratic situation positively. I want to thank them," he said.
DHAKA'S ROLE IN BALANCING RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN CHINA, INDIA
Clearly defining the basis of the relationships between Dhaka and Beijing and Dhaka and New Delhi, the retired diplomat said that since the connections are not based on similar mutual interests, Dhaka has no issue balancing those.
"Economically, China is the number one power in the world. Our trade relationship goes deep, and China has been investing heavily in Bangladesh's infrastructure, so we [Bangladesh] support China out of economic interest, not political interest."
"While India [is] our friend in need. They stood by Bangladesh in every way, and we even fought a war together. We may disagree or strongly disagree on many things, but our friendship will last forever."
ON FOREIGN DIPLOMATS RUNNING INTERFERENCE IN DOMESTIC POLITICS
Rahman, who worked in Indonesia, Italy, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the US, lamented some of the current Dhaka-based diplomats for running interference in domestic politics, citing the Geneva Convention, which, according to him, does not allow diplomats to meddle in their base country's domestic politics.
"This should not happen. The Geneva Convention does not allow it. Making any statement about local politics is undiplomatic," he said.
"Therefore, I would like to reiterate to them, who have been making statements about Bangladeshi politics, please check yourself whenever you are asked to comment on Bangladeshi political issues."