Indian establishment played a key part in changing US delegation's tack before Bangladesh visit: Wali-ur Rahman

India's national security establishment has played a key part in shifting the agenda of the high-level US delegation before it visited Dhaka, believes Wali-ur Rahman, a retired Bangladeshi diplomat.

"Before the American team arrived, they [the American foreign affairs establishment] were very vocal. But they arrived in Dhaka via New Delhi, and New Delhi [the Indian establishment] played a pivotal role, especially their chief national security adviser, Ajit Doval, to make the Americans understand Bangladesh's importance to India," he said in an exclusive interview with bdnews24.com's 'Inside Out'.

