‘Let’s Talk with Sheikh Hasina’ to be broadcast Thursday

Some represented minority groups, others came from marginalised communities, a few were third gender. There were changemakers and there were even social media influencers. And these young people came together to quiz Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with questions ranging from policymaking to the personal.

The event, titled ‘Let’s Talk with Sheikh Hasina’, was organised by the Awami League’s Center for Research and Information in Dhaka on Friday.

The prime minister first met with youth representatives for the event in 2018 and answered their various questions. The second iteration of the programme will be broadcast next Thursday. The schedule will be announced on the official Facebook page of CRI and Young Bangla at a later time.

Hasina fielded questions on a wide array of topics at the event.

Manisha Meem Nipun, representing the third gender community, asked the prime minister how the society could become more tolerant of hijra, transgender and third gender people.