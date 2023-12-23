    বাংলা

    ‘Let’s Talk with Sheikh Hasina’ to be broadcast Thursday

    The prime minister fielded a series of questions from youth representatives on a wide variety of topics

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 22 Dec 2023, 07:06 PM
    Updated : 22 Dec 2023, 07:06 PM

    Some represented minority groups, others came from marginalised communities, a few were third gender. There were changemakers and there were even social media influencers. And these young people came together to quiz Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with questions ranging from policymaking to the personal.

    The event, titled ‘Let’s Talk with Sheikh Hasina’, was organised by the Awami League’s Center for Research and Information in Dhaka on Friday.

    The prime minister first met with youth representatives for the event in 2018 and answered their various questions. The second iteration of the programme will be broadcast next Thursday. The schedule will be announced on the official Facebook page of CRI and Young Bangla at a later time.

    Hasina fielded questions on a wide array of topics at the event.

    Manisha Meem Nipun, representing the third gender community, asked the prime minister how the society could become more tolerant of hijra, transgender and third gender people.

    Shahriar Babla, who works with youth organisations, questioned whether the US was being hypocritical in its discussions of democracy and human rights in Bangladesh while the nation was supporting the ongoing genocide conducted by Israel against the Palestinians.

    University student Aritri Roy Priyata wanted to know whether a clear law would be instituted to stop the harassment of women.

    Media worker AR Tahsin Jahan, inquired whether the government would set up a day care centres to encourage and increase the participation of women in the workplace.

    Arifur Rahman, the founder of Good Job Hotel, queried whether the prime minister could encourage or make it mandatory for every government employee to do one good deed a day.

    Social media influencer Tashrif Khan probed Hasina on her thoughts about the development of the country's tourism sector.

    Environment activist Shamim Mridha asked if developed countries were being negligent in providing compensation for disaster-prone countries.

    Noor Nahian, founder of the Bangladesh Wheelchair Sports Foundation, wanted to know what the government planned to do to build and expand the necessary infrastructure for the physically disabled.

    The youth representatives also asked the prime minister more personal questions. Maria, a content creator from abroad, said she found village life quite appealing and wanted to know whether the prime minister wants to live such a life and what she thought of a rural existence.

    Food blogger Rafsan quizzed the prime minister on what dish she was best at cooking. He also probed the prime minister on whether she likes to eat out and how often she had the opportunity to do so.

    The youth representatives also presented their opinions on what they would do if they were the prime minister, what changes they would bring about, and why those changes were necessary.

    RELATED STORIES
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks at the Awami League’s Victory Day discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Sunday, Dec 17, 2023.
    December 17, 2023
    News in photos: 17 December
    President Mohammed Shahabuddin greets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana during Victory Day celebrations at the Bangabhaban on Saturday, Dec 16, 2023.
    Hasina joins Victory Day celebrations at Bangabhaban
    Renowned artists perform patriotic songs at the programme, which begins and ends with the national anthem
    Remembering martyred intellectuals
    Remembering martyred intellectuals
    People from all walks of life gathered at the Martyred Intellectuals’ Memorial in Dhaka’s Mirpur to pay tribute to the country's sharpest minds who were executed by the Pakistan Army and its collabora ...
    12 organisations receive Joy Bangla Youth Awards for contributions to society
    12 organisations get Joy Bangla Youth Awards
    The awards recognise humanitarian and social work

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury