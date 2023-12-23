‘Let’s Talk with Sheikh Hasina’ to be broadcast Thursday

Some represented minority groups, others came from marginalised communities, a few were third gender. There were changemakers and there were even social media influencers. And these young people came together to quiz Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with questions ranging from policymaking to the personal.
The event, titled ‘Let’s Talk with Sheikh Hasina’, was organised by the Awami League’s Center for Research and Information in Dhaka on Friday.
The prime minister first met with youth representatives for the event in 2018 and answered their various questions. The second iteration of the programme will be broadcast next Thursday. The schedule will be announced on the official Facebook page of CRI and Young Bangla at a later time.
Hasina fielded questions on a wide array of topics at the event.
Manisha Meem Nipun, representing the third gender community, asked the prime minister how the society could become more tolerant of hijra, transgender and third gender people.
Shahriar Babla, who works with youth organisations, questioned whether the US was being hypocritical in its discussions of democracy and human rights in Bangladesh while the nation was supporting the ongoing genocide conducted by Israel against the Palestinians.
University student Aritri Roy Priyata wanted to know whether a clear law would be instituted to stop the harassment of women.
Media worker AR Tahsin Jahan, inquired whether the government would set up a day care centres to encourage and increase the participation of women in the workplace.
Arifur Rahman, the founder of Good Job Hotel, queried whether the prime minister could encourage or make it mandatory for every government employee to do one good deed a day.
Social media influencer Tashrif Khan probed Hasina on her thoughts about the development of the country's tourism sector.
Environment activist Shamim Mridha asked if developed countries were being negligent in providing compensation for disaster-prone countries.
Noor Nahian, founder of the Bangladesh Wheelchair Sports Foundation, wanted to know what the government planned to do to build and expand the necessary infrastructure for the physically disabled.
The youth representatives also asked the prime minister more personal questions. Maria, a content creator from abroad, said she found village life quite appealing and wanted to know whether the prime minister wants to live such a life and what she thought of a rural existence.
Food blogger Rafsan quizzed the prime minister on what dish she was best at cooking. He also probed the prime minister on whether she likes to eat out and how often she had the opportunity to do so.
The youth representatives also presented their opinions on what they would do if they were the prime minister, what changes they would bring about, and why those changes were necessary.