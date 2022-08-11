HC orders govt to explain why it hasn't sought info on Swiss bank deposits

The High Court has questioned the government's apparent lack of initiative to glean information on funds deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks.

The panel of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat on Thursday sought an explanation from the authorities in light of Switzerland Ambassador Nathalie Chuard's revelation that the government had not asked for any specific information on the Swiss bank accounts of its citizens.

The government and the Anti-Corruption Commission have been ordered to respond by Sunday, according to Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chuard said the government has been informed about the necessary steps that have to be taken to access the data on Bangladeshi account holders in Swiss banks. But no request on particular funds had been submitted, she said.

Highlighting Switzerland's commitment to implementing international standards, she said, “In accordance with these international standards we can also have some specific regulations and agreements with countries to exchange this type of information.”