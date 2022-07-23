Chattogram University expels two students over sexual harassment

Chattogram University has expelled two students with alleged links to the sexual harassment of a female student.
They are Md Azim, a second-year history student at the university, and Nurul Afsar Babu, a second-year anthropology student.
The decision came at a meeting led by Vice-Chancellor Shireen Akhter, said Proctor Robiul Hasan Bhuiyan on Saturday.
At the same time, the university banned six individuals from the campus in connection with the incident that took place on Sunday night.
“We’ve taken disciplinary actions against the two arrestees. We will recommend the National University take measures against the rest of the people as they are from that university.”
The meeting brought up several recommendations which will be gradually implemented, he said.
Meanwhile, police arrested a fifth suspect over the incident.
RAB-7 spokesman Mahfuzur Rahman said the youth, identified as Saiful, was detained from the port city's Bahaddarhat area on Saturday. Saiful was not a student of Chattogram University, he added.
The other arrestees were Nur Hossain Shaon, 22, and Masud Rana, 22, both residents of Hathazari.