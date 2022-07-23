Chattogram University expels two students over sexual harassment

They are Md Azim, a second-year history student at the university, and Nurul Afsar Babu, a second-year anthropology student.

The decision came at a meeting led by Vice-Chancellor Shireen Akhter, said Proctor Robiul Hasan Bhuiyan on Saturday.

At the same time, the university banned six individuals from the campus in connection with the incident that took place on Sunday night.

“We’ve taken disciplinary actions against the two arrestees. We will recommend the National University take measures against the rest of the people as they are from that university.”

The meeting brought up several recommendations which will be gradually implemented, he said.