    বাংলা

    Major damage averted as responders douse fire at Benapole port

    A fire broke out in a warehouse of the country's biggest land port, but it was put out within half an hour by emergency workers

    Benapole Correspondent
    Published : 21 Oct 2022, 04:17 AM
    Updated : 21 Oct 2022, 04:17 AM

    Emergency workers have put out a fire that broke out in the office room of a warehouse at Jashore's Benapole port.

    But the country's biggest land port was spared from any major damage due to the swift actions of fire service personnel, officials said.

    The incident reportedly occurred in the office unit of warehouse No. 32 around 10:30 pm on Thursday due to an 'electrical glitch', according to the fire service.

    It later spread to the warehouse, but the fire was contained and eventually extinguished with the help of two fire-fighting vehicles after a half-hour's effort, said Ratan Kumar Debnath, chief of Benapole Fire Service.

    Although a few documents relating to imported goods kept in the office room were burnt along with a few goods at the warehouse, the actual extent of the resulting damage could not immediately be determined, Ratan added.

    "The fire service personnel were able to bring the fire under control in half an hour, so there wasn't any great damage. Some documents were burnt. But it is not possible to provide details right now,” said Md Moniruzzaman, director of Benapole port.

    As much as 80 percent of goods traded on land passes through Benapole. Every day, around 200,000 metric tonnes of goods are loaded and unloaded at the port.

    In fiscal 2021-2022, the government collected Tk 46 billion in tax revenue from the port.

    RELATED STORIES
    Representational Image
    Motorcyclist killed in Jatrabari road crash
    A bus of Lal Sobuj Paribahan reportedly ran over the man near Dania College
    Liton Mia died after a fellow microbus driver struck him in the head with a brickbat during a row over fares in Cumilla.
    Driver killed after row over fares in Cumilla
    Police are working to arrest the assailant, a fellow microbus driver who fatally struck Liton Mia in the head with a brickbat in Mogoltuli
    ‘Better off dead’: Road accident survivors face a lifelong struggle
    Lifelong struggle for many after road crashes
    Many lose physical abilities, thus their income, to road accidents in Bangladesh every year
    RAB arrests 7 alleged militants, 3 separatists in Chattogram Hill Tracts operation
    RAB arrests 7 ‘militants’, 3 ‘separatists’
    The arrests come amid security concerns over reported links between militants and separatists

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher