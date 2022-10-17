    বাংলা

    A convict in Biswajit murder, fugitive for 10 years, ends up in RAB dragnet

    Mosharraf Hossain, who was sentenced to life imprisonment over the 2012 murder, was arrested in Dhaka's Gulshan

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 17 Oct 2022, 07:19 AM
    Updated : 17 Oct 2022, 07:19 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Mosharraf Hossain, one of 13 people jailed for life over the murder of tailor Biswajit Das, in Dhaka.

    The 34-year-old, who had been on the run for about 10 years, was apprehended in the capital's Gulshan on Sunday, the RAB said.

    Mosharraf admitted he went into hiding after the trial court announced its verdict in 2013, according to the authorities.

    Earlier in July, police arrested another fugitive convict in the case, 32-year-old Alauddin, in Bogura’s Shibganj.

    On Dec 9, 2012, Biswajit was hacked to death in broad daylight by Bangladesh Chhatra League activists of Jagannath University near Bahadur Shah Park during a strike called by the BNP-led 18-party alliance.

    A case was subsequently filed with Sutrapur Police Station over his murder. Police later indicted 21 suspects in the case.

    Following a trial, Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal sentenced eight people to death and 13 others to life imprisonment on Dec 18, 2013. Later in 2017, the High Court upheld the trial court’s verdict.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina calls for collective push to raise food production
    Hasina calls for collective action to avert food crisis
    Hasina urged citizens to use every inch of fallow land at their disposal to grow food in order to avert a major crisis
    Second victim of Gazipur covered van fire dies in hospital
    Second victim of Gazipur covered van fire dies
    Three other victims are also in critical condition
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greets Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at her office in Dhaka, Oct 16, 2022. Photo: PMO
    Brunei's Sultan Bolkiah heads home after 3-day visit
    Bangladesh and Brunei signed several deals, including on LNG and petroleum supply, to bolster ties during his trip
    Local govt elections underway in 57 districts across Bangladesh
    Voting underway in district council polls
    Voters will elect 671 representatives, including chairmen, general members and reserved members, to district councils

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher