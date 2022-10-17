A convict in Biswajit murder, fugitive for 10 years, ends up in RAB dragnet

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Mosharraf Hossain, one of 13 people jailed for life over the murder of tailor Biswajit Das, in Dhaka.

The 34-year-old, who had been on the run for about 10 years, was apprehended in the capital's Gulshan on Sunday, the RAB said.

Mosharraf admitted he went into hiding after the trial court announced its verdict in 2013, according to the authorities.

Earlier in July, police arrested another fugitive convict in the case, 32-year-old Alauddin, in Bogura’s Shibganj.

On Dec 9, 2012, Biswajit was hacked to death in broad daylight by Bangladesh Chhatra League activists of Jagannath University near Bahadur Shah Park during a strike called by the BNP-led 18-party alliance.

A case was subsequently filed with Sutrapur Police Station over his murder. Police later indicted 21 suspects in the case.

Following a trial, Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal sentenced eight people to death and 13 others to life imprisonment on Dec 18, 2013. Later in 2017, the High Court upheld the trial court’s verdict.