    Discussions key to settling bilateral issues, Hasina says on India visit

    She says Bangladesh’s relations with India are beyond politics and rooted in “complete cooperation” during the Liberation War

    Published : 5 Sept 2022, 07:50 PM
    Published : 5 Sept 2022, 07:50 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh’s problems with its “trusted friend” India can be ironed out through discussions.

    The prime minister made the remarks while responding to queries from Indian journalists at a reception hosted in her honour by the High Commissioner of Bangladesh Muhammad Imran at Bangladesh House in New Delhi on Monday, BSS news agency reported.

    “India is the largest neighbouring and friendly country of Bangladesh and it has a very good relationship with India," her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted her as saying.

    She said Bangladesh’s relations with India are beyond politics and rooted in “complete cooperation” during the 1971 Liberation War.

    "We may have problems. But any problem can be solved through discussion," she said, according to Karim.

    Hasina travelled to New Delhi earlier in the day on a four-day trip.

    In a meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, she emphasised regional connectivity. Trade, energy, water sharing and the Rohingya crisis are also among the key agendas of her meetings with Indian officials.

    Both sides are expected to sign several agreements, including one on interim sharing of the Kushiyara river water, following talks between Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

    The prime minister will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, according to the official schedule.

