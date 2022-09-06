Discussions key to settling bilateral issues, Hasina says on India visit

“India is the largest neighbouring and friendly country of Bangladesh and it has a very good relationship with India," her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted her as saying.

She said Bangladesh’s relations with India are beyond politics and rooted in “complete cooperation” during the 1971 Liberation War.

"We may have problems. But any problem can be solved through discussion," she said, according to Karim.

Hasina travelled to New Delhi earlier in the day on a four-day trip.