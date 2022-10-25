Fallen trees block traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram highway during cyclone

Two trees have fallen on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon, bringing traffic on the major highway to a halt during Cyclone Sitrang.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence said the two trees fell in the Dorikandi area around 9:30 pm Monday.

Sujon Kumar Halder, chief of Sonargaon Fire Station, said they were working with highway police to remove the trees.