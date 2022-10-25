Fallen trees block traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram highway during cyclone

Fallen trees affected power distribution in some areas, while safety measures enforced outages in others, authorities say
Two trees have fallen on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon, bringing traffic on the major highway to a halt during Cyclone Sitrang.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence said the two trees fell in the Dorikandi area around 9:30 pm Monday.
Sujon Kumar Halder, chief of Sonargaon Fire Station, said they were working with highway police to remove the trees.
The tailbacks stretched for more than 1 kilometre, he said.
Nabir Hossain, chief of Kanchpur Police Station, said the highway was experiencing less traffic due to the bad weather. “Traffic will be normal once the trees are removed soon.”