    বাংলা

    Biman Dreamliner jet seats vandalised on Dhaka-Toronto route

    Photos circulating on social media show broken handles, feet panel and dangling LCD screen with the floor littered with plastic waste

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Jan 2023, 04:45 PM
    Updated : 17 Jan 2023, 04:45 PM

    Social media photos of the interior of a Boeing Dreamliner jet of Biman Bangladesh Airlines have shown broken seat handles, panels and dangling LED screens. 

    Biman authorities said the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jet, one of the latest additions to its fleet, was flying on the Dhaka-Toronto route.

    Photos circulating on Facebook showed both handles of a seat in tatters, the panels under it broken and the attached LED monitor for the seat ripped out of commission. 

    While the frame of the seats also appeared damaged, wastes like plastic spoons, bottles and blankets could be seen loitering on the floor. Authorities of the flag carrier, however, were unable to confirm what actually happened there.

     Biman MD and CEO Shafiul Azim said the jet was currently in Toronto. The news of the vandalism arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon.

    The plane has been operating on the route since July last year, stopping for an hour in Turkey for refuelling during the 21-hour trip. Sources at Biman said passengers were enthusiastic about the service since its inception. 

    Shafiul said: “It’s clear that the action involved extremely harmful intentions. It’s tough to figure out whether the malice was directed towards Biman or the country. It may also occur due to us doing well on this route. We’re taking the matter very seriously.” 

    “We’re trying to identify who sat there, what the passenger’s nationality is. We’ll then take legal steps.”

    Terming the act to be “anti-state”, Shafiul said such incidents had happened before. “None of our people, those from other airlines or foreigners would do such things.” 

    Shafiul said some people with harmful intentions use negative photos of jets or the aviation sector and spread them as photos from Biman services.

    RELATED STORIES
    CID cracks down on foreign exchange dealers in Dhaka
    CID cracks down on forex trades
    The move followed complaints that traders were doing business illegally for a long time
    US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu meets Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in Dhaka on Sunday, Jan 15, 2023.
    Lu gave no time frame for lifting RAB sanctions: US embassy
    A spokesman for the embassy says the US official praised the government for the “dramatic” reduction in the number of allegations of enforced disappearance
    All five victims of Dhamrai kitchen gas blast are dead
    All 5 victims of Dhamrai gas blast die
    The Fire Service said gas accumulated in the kitchen from a leaked cylinder line caused the blast
    HC restores Hero Alom’s candidacy in bypolls. He wants to use the lion symbol
    HC restores Hero Alom’s candidacy in bypolls
    The social media star will be allowed to run in the Bogura-4 and Bogura-6 polls

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher