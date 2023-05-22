Child dies, taking death toll from Ashulia gas cylinder warehouse blast to four

Sohag, the nine-year-old son of Ashulia gas cylinder warehouse blast victim Shariful Islam, also succumbed to burn injuries, taking the death toll from the incident to four.

Another victim - Mahbub, 35 - has burns on 26 percent of his body and is still in danger at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Sohag, who sustained burns to 20 percent of his body, passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Monday, said Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon at the institute.