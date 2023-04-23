Intolerance has more to do with political and economic factors than religion: D’Rozario

“I kind of feel that conflicts between religions all lie somewhere else – the right to land, or to living, the right to freedom, but not a religious motivation. But it is coloured, coloured as a religious conflict.”

D’Rozario sat down with bdnews24.com’s talk show ‘Inside Out’ to discuss whether religious festivals like Eid can bring people of all beliefs together and whether there is greater potential for interfaith harmony through dialogue.

D’Rozario, who was born in Barishal in 1943 and ordained a priest in 1972, sent his Eid greetings to Muslims.

“Festivals are the celebration of life. And the celebration means that we have something inside in our life and we celebrate, bring it out joyfully, at the time of the festival. So I think that feasts like Christmas and Eid, what we have in common is the dialogue of life and relationships and our life situations with our neighbours, with the people with whom we work, people whom we relate to.”

“And then, during the time of the feasts and festivals, we feel an inside bond to celebrate together -- that communion, that union, that experience. Therefore, festivals, like Eid, and Christmas, and all other festivals, bring the people together, and promote religious harmony.”

The cardinal, who was the Archbishop of Dhaka from 2011 to 2020, said many friends called him to invite him to dinner or to other events during Eid when he was the active archbishop. He also invites them for similar dinners or events at Christmas or other Christian holidays.

“Another thing that I do every year is send greetings during the Eid or Puja holidays, I send greetings to everyone,” he said.