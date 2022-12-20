Dhaka North City Corporation to start registering births, deaths at wards by early February

Zobaidur said registering birth required the signatures of both a ward councillor, who will act as the registrar, and ward secretary, the assistant registrar, but 18 new DNCC wards were yet to get secretaries. “The operation will begin in all 54 wards once they are appointed.”

“The recruitment will be complete by the third week of January. We’ll start the registration process at wards in the last week of January or the first week of February.”

At present, the registration is done at six of the city corporation’s 10 regional offices.

Citizens have for long complained of suffering in getting birth and death certificates. The councillors have been demanding to take this programme to their offices, saying that the sufferings will be reduced if this service is taken at the ward level.