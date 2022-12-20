Dhaka North City Corporation to start registering births, deaths at wards by early February

Dhaka North City Corporation is expected to launch the process of registering births and deaths at wards instead of its regional offices by early February.
The Office of the Registrar General, Birth and Death Registration agreed to DNCC’s proposal to decentralise the registration process in a meeting on Tuesday.
The DNCC sent the proposal to the registrar's office on Nov 29 after the city corporation approved the proposal in October.
Registrar General Md Rashidul Hassan said: “We needed some information and our officials discussed them with DNCC. We’ve agreed to it.”
Brigadier General Md Zobaidur Rahman, chief health officer of DNCC, said the operation would soon be handed over to ward councillors. “They [office of the registrar general] will deliver the user IDs, passwords and other necessary information.”
Zobaidur said registering birth required the signatures of both a ward councillor, who will act as the registrar, and ward secretary, the assistant registrar, but 18 new DNCC wards were yet to get secretaries. “The operation will begin in all 54 wards once they are appointed.”
“The recruitment will be complete by the third week of January. We’ll start the registration process at wards in the last week of January or the first week of February.”
At present, the registration is done at six of the city corporation’s 10 regional offices.
Citizens have for long complained of suffering in getting birth and death certificates. The councillors have been demanding to take this programme to their offices, saying that the sufferings will be reduced if this service is taken at the ward level.