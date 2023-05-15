Bangladesh resumes river transport after 26-hour stoppage due to Cyclone Mocha

Although the maritime ports have been advised to keep hoisted cautionary signal No. 1, boats can still operate in the rivers, said Kabir.

Cyclone Mocha battered Cox’s Bazar and adjacent coastal areas on Sunday, crushing thousands of homes under trees it uprooted and blowing away Rohingya shanties with a wind speed of up to 147 kph when it made landfall.

The authorities estimate 334,000 people have been affected by the storm as the peripheral effects of the powerful storm could be felt in the resort town, Teknaf Upazila, Saint Martin’s Island and other parts of the coastal district on Sunday morning.