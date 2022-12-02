Owner, driver suffer burns after car catches fire in Dhaka

Two people have suffered burn injuries after a car caught fire in Dhaka’s Asad Gate.
The victims are the vehicle's owner, 45-year-old Rubel Datta, and driver, 35-year-old Uzzal Kumar.
Rubel, a merchandiser, is a resident of Dhaka’s Green Road.
The incident occurred around 10:30 pm on Thursday when Rubel was returning home from his Uttara office, Mohammadpur Police Station chief Abul Kalam Azad said.
Locals took them to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital immediately after the incident. They were transferred to Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute afterwards.
Police blamed mechanical failure for the incident.
Rubel suffered burns to 60 percent of his body while Uzzal had 40 percent of his body burnt, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost.
Both of them are in critical condition, he said.