International organisations' calls for fresh election preposterous, unacceptable: foreign ministry

The government has rejected calls by six international civil society oganisations for a fresh election in Bangladesh which the groups said was “neither genuine, nor competitive’.

In its reaction on Saturday, the foreign ministry said the joint statement from the organisations is ‘biased’, ‘unjustified’, and full of ‘false’ and ‘baseless’ allegations.

“The preposterous calls for a fresh election do not commensurate with the acclamation poured on the Government by the international community for conducting free, fair, credible and peaceful elections,” the ministry said in its statement.

Th organisations are the Asian Network for Free Elections, the World Alliance for Citizen Participation, the International Federation for Human Rights, the Asian Democracy Network, the Capital Punishment Justice Project, and the Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network.