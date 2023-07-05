Central Hospital doctor Mili faces order to surrender to court over deaths of Ankhi, child

The High Court has ordered Maksuda Farida Akhter Mili, a Central Hospital gynaecologist, to surrender to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka in four weeks in a case over the deaths of Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi and her newborn baby.
Justice Md Zakir Hossain and Justice Biswajit Debnath delivered the order after rejecting the doctor’s bail plea on Wednesday.
The court also directed that the gynaecologist should not be arrested or harassed.
Lawyer Yusuf Hossain Humayun represented Dr Mili during the hearing in the court, while Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi stood for the state.
Dr Mili was one of the accused in the case filed by Ankhi’s husband Md Yakub Ali.
Ankhi, a 25-year-old Eden College student from Cumilla, passed away on Jun 18. She went to Central Hospital with hopes of having a normal delivery on Jun 9 after watching videos posted on social media by Dr Sangjukta Saha, who is at the centre of the controversy.
Ankhi had to undergo surgery by Dr Sangjukta’s assistants due to complications related to childbirth, while the hospital authorities lied about the absence of Sangjukta, Ankhi’s family said. Her baby died a day later.
She was subsequently admitted to the CCU of LabAid Specialised Hospital in critical condition.
Central Hospital was ordered to send all medical records of Ankhi’s treatment to the Health Division, while its operating theatre was shut down due to substandard intensive care and emergency services.
The directorate also ordered Central Hospital to stop Dr Sangjukta from providing expert services. Doctors at the hospital were later asked not to conduct social media campaigns to attract more patients.
Meanwhile, Ankhi’s husband filed a case at Dhanmondi Police Station, bringing an allegation of negligence in treatment against the Central Hospital. On Jun 15, police arrested two physicians – Dr Muna and Dr Shahazadi – for their alleged mishandling of the baby's delivery leading to its death.
Besides Dr Sangjukta, Dr Mili, medical assistant Jamir, Ehsan and manager Parvez were also named in the case.