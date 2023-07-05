Central Hospital doctor Mili faces order to surrender to court over deaths of Ankhi, child

The High Court has ordered Maksuda Farida Akhter Mili, a Central Hospital gynaecologist, to surrender to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka in four weeks in a case over the deaths of Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi and her newborn baby.

Justice Md Zakir Hossain and Justice Biswajit Debnath delivered the order after rejecting the doctor’s bail plea on Wednesday.

The court also directed that the gynaecologist should not be arrested or harassed.

Lawyer Yusuf Hossain Humayun represented Dr Mili during the hearing in the court, while Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi stood for the state.

Dr Mili was one of the accused in the case filed by Ankhi’s husband Md Yakub Ali.