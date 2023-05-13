    বাংলা

    Bangladesh halts river transport services as cyclone Mocha looms

    Different levels of warning were issued for river transport, but the services have been suspended altogether after seaports hoisted great danger signal

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 May 2023, 07:13 PM
    Updated : 12 May 2023, 07:13 PM

    As the influence of very severe cyclone Mocha over the Bay of Bengal has become more evident, the authorities have shut all sorts of river transport across Bangladesh.

    Different levels of warning were issued for river transport, but the services have been suspended altogether after seaports hoisted great danger signal No. 8.

    Mobarak Hossain Majumder, a deputy director at Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, said the suspension will be effective from Friday night until further notice.

    Md Kabir Hossain, a joint director of Dhaka River Port, said they halted operations of launches and other vessels from Sadarghat at 10:30pm.

    The cyclone was 855-930 kilometres from the ports, hurtling towards Cox’s Bazar. It is likely to intensify further and make landfall on Sunday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh issues warning signal 2 for ports as Cyclone Mocha looms
    Bangladesh issues warning signal 2 for ports as cyclone looms
    The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards and intensified into Cyclone Mocha
    File Photo
    Chattogram port on highest storm alert
    The docked ships are being moved to the outer anchorage
    File Photo
    No bar for motorcyclists on highways during Eid
    Bangladesh placed an embargo on motorcycle movement on highways during holiday times after 139 people were killed and 199 injured in 144 motorcycle accidents during the last Eid-ul-Fitr
    File Photo
    GDP growth falls to 6.03% in FY22-23: state minister
    The economy had grown at 7.1% in FY 2021-22, according to the final official estimate

    Opinion

    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain