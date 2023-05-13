Bangladesh halts river transport services as cyclone Mocha looms

As the influence of very severe cyclone Mocha over the Bay of Bengal has become more evident, the authorities have shut all sorts of river transport across Bangladesh.
Different levels of warning were issued for river transport, but the services have been suspended altogether after seaports hoisted great danger signal No. 8.
Mobarak Hossain Majumder, a deputy director at Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, said the suspension will be effective from Friday night until further notice.
Md Kabir Hossain, a joint director of Dhaka River Port, said they halted operations of launches and other vessels from Sadarghat at 10:30pm.
The cyclone was 855-930 kilometres from the ports, hurtling towards Cox’s Bazar. It is likely to intensify further and make landfall on Sunday.