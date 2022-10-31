Developer who received government incentives arrested for laundering money on gambling apps

A man who received government incentives for developing games on the 1971 Liberation War has been arrested on charges of smuggling "tens of millions of taka" out of Bangladesh through gambling apps such as Teen Patti Gold.
The 31-year old Jamilur Rashid was detained with five other suspects – Simon Hossain, 29, Md Ridwan Ahmed, 29, Md Rakibul Alam, 29, Md Muntakim Ahmed, 37, and Kayes Uddin Ahmed, 32 – from Mohakhali and Uttara on Sunday night.
The Rapid Action Battalion on Monday said Jamilur studied economics abroad after obtaining Higher Secondary Certificate from a college in Dhaka. He graduated in 2012 and started working on game development in 2015 as he was addicted to mobile phone games, said Khandaker Al Moin, a RAB spokesman.
He received Tk 3 million in incentives from the government in 2017 for developing two games – Heroes of 71 and Mukti Camp – in 2017, according to the RAB official.
He got involved with Moonfrog Lab of India in the same year and was then hired as Moonfrog Lab’s Bangladeshi representative in 2018 at a monthly salary of more than Tk 150,000.
As Moonfrog Lab’s online gambling app Teen Patti Gold became popular, Jamilur opened a company named Ulka Games Private Limited in 2019 to run Moofrog Lab’s operations and his salary was increased to Tk 400,000, Moin said, speaking at a media briefing.
“Ulka provided wrong information to the government for a licence to develop games as online gambling or casino apps are banned in Bangladesh.”
“But instead of developing games, they sent a huge amount of money abroad through online gambling apps, including Teen Patti Gold.”
Ulka has more than Tk 800 million in its four bank accounts and they sent Tk 290 million to Moonfrog Lab in the past two years, according to Moin.
He said Ulka spent around Tk 3 million monthly on the salaries of its 36 employees and other costs to run the office.
The RAB official said they found information on "huge" sums of money in Jamilur’s bank accounts, a car, flats and pieces of land in Dhaka and outside the capital.
The RAB Cyber Monitoring Team has stepped up its vigilance and efforts to bring those involved in online casinos to justice, Moin said.
RAB previously arrested Selim Prodhan, the ringleader of many online casinos.
Many companies were taking in foreign investment under the guise of gaming development and then using online gambling apps to launder millions of taka abroad, RAB said.
The Teen Patti Gold app is usually played on mobile phones. In addition to it, the company also added a number of other online gambling apps called Rakhi, Andar Bahar and Poker.
The apps give out some free chips to new players so they can take part in gambling games, but after they run out of chips, users have to purchase more chips.
The Teen Patti Gold app has nearly 900,000 regular players and it sold close to Tk 3 million in chips every day, Moin said.