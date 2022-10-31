Developer who received government incentives arrested for laundering money on gambling apps

A man who received government incentives for developing games on the 1971 Liberation War has been arrested on charges of smuggling "tens of millions of taka" out of Bangladesh through gambling apps such as Teen Patti Gold.

The 31-year old Jamilur Rashid was detained with five other suspects – Simon Hossain, 29, Md Ridwan Ahmed, 29, Md Rakibul Alam, 29, Md Muntakim Ahmed, 37, and Kayes Uddin Ahmed, 32 – from Mohakhali and Uttara on Sunday night.

The Rapid Action Battalion on Monday said Jamilur studied economics abroad after obtaining Higher Secondary Certificate from a college in Dhaka. He graduated in 2012 and started working on game development in 2015 as he was addicted to mobile phone games, said Khandaker Al Moin, a RAB spokesman.

He received Tk 3 million in incentives from the government in 2017 for developing two games – Heroes of 71 and Mukti Camp – in 2017, according to the RAB official.

He got involved with Moonfrog Lab of India in the same year and was then hired as Moonfrog Lab’s Bangladeshi representative in 2018 at a monthly salary of more than Tk 150,000.