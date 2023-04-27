Surprise rain cools down Dhaka with more in the forecast for Friday

Although the probability of showers was next to none, a spell of rain has provided citizens with much relief from the heat while the Met Office forecasts more on the cards.
The mercury rose to 37.3 degrees Celsius in Dhaka on Thursday similar to the last two days amid a heatwave. The highest temperature was recorded in Bandarban with 38.4 degrees Celsius.
As life in the capital was limping in the searing heat, the skies turned overcast in the evening as a nor’wester swept along with winds blowing at 60kph on an average. The wind speed near the airport was as fast as 74kph at the time.
Saiful Islam, a motorcycle rider in Mohakhali, said: “I got drenched. But it was so hot. I think the shower will bring the heat down.”
Waiting for a bus near the Mohakhali railway crossing, Altaf Hossain said: “After the scorching heat all day, now it feels quite good after the rain. I feel cooled off inside out.”
The Met Office’s forecast for Thursday mentioned gusty or stormy winds in Dhaka and nearby areas with only a slight chance of rain.
The end of Chaitra, the last month of the Bengali calendar, and the beginning of Baishakh was marked by an intense heatwave that left citizens exhausted for almost a whole week.
Rains on last Friday and Saturday, the Eid day, gave people relief.
Heatwave then returned on Wednesday and the Met Office said it might get more intense and would not subside anytime soon.
Meteorologist Shahinul Islam said a mild to moderate heatwave was sweeping over Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet, Barishal divisions.
The rain on Thursday would help the mercury to fall several degrees before the heatwave completely abated, he added.
“Most places will not experience a heatwave on Friday, but some will. The day temperatures on Friday might be high but it might rain in the evening.”
The forecast for the next 24 hours said rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions with hails at isolated places.
The skies might remain overcast and weather dry in other parts of the country.