Surprise rain cools down Dhaka with more in the forecast for Friday

Although the probability of showers was next to none, a spell of rain has provided citizens with much relief from the heat while the Met Office forecasts more on the cards.

The mercury rose to 37.3 degrees Celsius in Dhaka on Thursday similar to the last two days amid a heatwave. The highest temperature was recorded in Bandarban with 38.4 degrees Celsius.

As life in the capital was limping in the searing heat, the skies turned overcast in the evening as a nor’wester swept along with winds blowing at 60kph on an average. The wind speed near the airport was as fast as 74kph at the time.