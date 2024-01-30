Couple, daughter found dead in locked Sirajganj home

Police have recovered the bodies of a couple and their daughter, presumed murdered, from a house in Sirajganj's Tarash Upazila.

The victims, identified as Bikash Sarkar, 45, his wife Swarna Rani Sarkar, 40, and their daughter Paromita Sarkar Tushi, 15, were found dead in their apartment in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Inspector MD Nure Alam from the local police station.

The family resided in a three-storey building in Barwari Bottola Moholla, owned by Bikash's family. Bikash was involved in agriculture and fish farming.

His brother, Prokash Sarkar, a local Awami League leader, lived in another flat in the same building.