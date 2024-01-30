Couple, daughter found dead in locked Sirajganj home

Police have recovered the bodies of a couple and their daughter, presumed murdered, from a house in Sirajganj's Tarash Upazila.
The victims, identified as Bikash Sarkar, 45, his wife Swarna Rani Sarkar, 40, and their daughter Paromita Sarkar Tushi, 15, were found dead in their apartment in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Inspector MD Nure Alam from the local police station.
The family resided in a three-storey building in Barwari Bottola Moholla, owned by Bikash's family. Bikash was involved in agriculture and fish farming.
His brother, Prokash Sarkar, a local Awami League leader, lived in another flat in the same building.
Concern arose among relatives when they noticed the residence was padlocked and couldn't contact the family.
Informed of the matter, police broke into the apartment around 3 am and discovered a grisly scene. The victims' throats were slit, and the bodies were found on the bed and floor.
The time of the attack is estimated to have been between Sunday night and Monday morning.
Later, specialised units including the Rapid Action Battalion, the Criminal Investigation Department, and the Police Bureau of Investigation were called in to probe the incident.
A case will be filed over the incident soon, said Alam.