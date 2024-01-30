    বাংলা

    Couple, daughter found dead in locked Sirajganj home

    Concerned relatives went to the police after they noticed the residence was padlocked and couldn't contact the family

    Sirajganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM

    Police have recovered the bodies of a couple and their daughter, presumed murdered, from a house in Sirajganj's Tarash Upazila.

    The victims, identified as Bikash Sarkar, 45, his wife Swarna Rani Sarkar, 40, and their daughter Paromita Sarkar Tushi, 15, were found dead in their apartment in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Inspector MD Nure Alam from the local police station.

    The family resided in a three-storey building in Barwari Bottola Moholla, owned by Bikash's family. Bikash was involved in agriculture and fish farming.

    His brother, Prokash Sarkar, a local Awami League leader, lived in another flat in the same building.

    Concern arose among relatives when they noticed the residence was padlocked and couldn't contact the family.

    Informed of the matter, police broke into the apartment around 3 am and discovered a grisly scene. The victims' throats were slit, and the bodies were found on the bed and floor.

    The time of the attack is estimated to have been between Sunday night and Monday morning.

    Later, specialised units including the Rapid Action Battalion, the Criminal Investigation Department, and the Police Bureau of Investigation were called in to probe the incident.

    A case will be filed over the incident soon, said Alam.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladeshi expatriate found dead in Italy, police suspect suicide
    Bangladeshi expat found dead in Italy
    Police suspect he died by suicide because of prolonged unemployment stress in Italy
    Child among 2 dead as bus rams van in Rajshahi
    2 die as bus rams van in Rajshahi
    Two others were injured in the incident that took place in Mohanpur Upazila
    Woman, daughter among 3 dead in boiler blast at Thakurgaon rice mill
    3 die in Thakurgaon boiler explosion
    Two others were injured in the incident
    Representative image. Floodwater is seen at Lake Placid in Cairns, Australia, December 18, 2023.
    10 dead in Australia thunderstorms
    Wild weather lashed the states of Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland on Dec 25 and 26 bringing large hailstones and torrential rains

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps