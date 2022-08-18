Tea plantation workers block highway over pay rise in Habiganj

Thousands of tea plantation workers have obstructed the Habiganj highway after a meeting between their leaders and the labour department delivered no definite decisions amid the ongoing protests over wages.

Workers from Surma and Teliapara tea estates in Madhabpur Upazila barricaded the highway’s Jagadishpur Muktijoddha Chattar for 45 minutes from 2pm on Thursday.

The blockade, which was held amid the workers’ strike demanding an increase in daily wages from Tk 120 to Tk 300, held up hundreds of vehicles in long queues on either side of the highway.

Madhabpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Moinul Islam Moin and SP Mohsin Al Murad of police’s Chunarughat Madhabpur Circle went to the scene and assured the workers of taking their demand to the prime minister and managed to lift the blockade.