Padma Bridge tolls shoot past Bangabandhu Bridge’s in July with over Tk 780m

The Padma Bridge has raked in more than Tk 780 million in July surpassing the tolls earned by Bangabandhu Bridge, the second largest bridge in the country, in the same period.

The Bangladesh Bridge Authority said as many as 587,020 vehicles travelled across the Padma Bridge from Jul 1-31 paying Tk 785,019,400 in tolls.

In comparison, a total of 780,101 vehicles traversed the Jamuna Bridge in July and paid Tk 664,211,950 in tolls.