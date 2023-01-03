    বাংলা

    Chattogram headmaster suspended for ‘sexual harassment’

    The headmaster of Karpasgola City Corporation Girls' High School has denied the allegations  

    Published : 2 Jan 2023, 07:46 PM
    The authorities have suspended Mohammad Alauddin amid protests over alleged sexual harassment of female students by the headmaster of Karpasgola City Corporation Girls' High School.

    Chattogram City Corporation said in an order on Monday that it found evidence of sexual harassment by Alauddin in initial investigation.

    The city corporation transferred him to South Patenga City Corporation High School on Sunday after the students launched the protests. It also formed a committee to investigate the allegations.

    Alauddin denied all the allegations levelled against him, saying that a group of people brought the “false” allegations to have him removed from his post.

