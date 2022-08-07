    বাংলা

    Another student dies in Mirsharai train-microbus collision; death toll reaches 13

    Another student dies as four others are undergoing treatment at hospital

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 6 August 2022, 07:15 PM
    Updated : 6 August 2022, 07:15 PM

    The death toll from a train-microbus collision in Chattogram’s Mirsharai has increased to 13 as another student has succumbed to his injuries from the accident.

    Tasmir Hasan,17, died at the intensive care unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital around 10pm on Saturday, said Dr Noman Khaled Chowdhury, head of the neurosurgery department at the hospital.

    “Tasmir suffered injuries on the shoulder and head in the accident. He was rushed to the ICU immediately after admission to the hospital,” said Noman.

    Tasmir, a candidate for the Secondary School Certificate, was a resident of Khandakia village in the Amanbazar area of Hathazari Upazila.

    He was among 16 teachers and students of R&G Coaching Centre in Chattogram’s Hathazari who were returning home from a picnic at Khoiyachhora waterfall during the accident.

    The Mahanagar Prabhati train hit the microbus and pushed it along the tracks for over 1 kilometre. Six of the passengers flew out of the microbus on the impact of the collision.

    As many as 11 people, including the driver, died in the accident. Six of them were hospitalised and one was discharged with first aid. Two of the injured, including Tasmir, died at the hospital while four others were still undergoing treatment.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh raises bus fares as much as 22% after record fuel price hike
    Bus fares raised as much as 22%
    Passengers will be charged Tk 0.40 more per kilometre on long routes, Tk 0.35 in cities
    US Assistant Secretary of State Michele Sison arrives in Dhaka
    US State Department official arrives in Dhaka
    Her visit coincides with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s two-day trip to Bangladesh
    Third member of ‘poisoned’ UK-based Bangladeshi family in Sylhet dies
    3rd member of UK-based family in Sylhet dies
    Citing police, the BBC reports they may have been poisoned by carbon monoxide from a faulty electricity generator
    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi begins Dhaka tour
    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in town
    Yi is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher