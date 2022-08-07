Another student dies in Mirsharai train-microbus collision; death toll reaches 13

The death toll from a train-microbus collision in Chattogram’s Mirsharai has increased to 13 as another student has succumbed to his injuries from the accident.
Tasmir Hasan,17, died at the intensive care unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital around 10pm on Saturday, said Dr Noman Khaled Chowdhury, head of the neurosurgery department at the hospital.
“Tasmir suffered injuries on the shoulder and head in the accident. He was rushed to the ICU immediately after admission to the hospital,” said Noman.
Tasmir, a candidate for the Secondary School Certificate, was a resident of Khandakia village in the Amanbazar area of Hathazari Upazila.
He was among 16 teachers and students of R&G Coaching Centre in Chattogram’s Hathazari who were returning home from a picnic at Khoiyachhora waterfall during the accident.
The Mahanagar Prabhati train hit the microbus and pushed it along the tracks for over 1 kilometre. Six of the passengers flew out of the microbus on the impact of the collision.
As many as 11 people, including the driver, died in the accident. Six of them were hospitalised and one was discharged with first aid. Two of the injured, including Tasmir, died at the hospital while four others were still undergoing treatment.