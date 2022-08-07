Another student dies in Mirsharai train-microbus collision; death toll reaches 13

The death toll from a train-microbus collision in Chattogram’s Mirsharai has increased to 13 as another student has succumbed to his injuries from the accident.

Tasmir Hasan,17, died at the intensive care unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital around 10pm on Saturday, said Dr Noman Khaled Chowdhury, head of the neurosurgery department at the hospital.

“Tasmir suffered injuries on the shoulder and head in the accident. He was rushed to the ICU immediately after admission to the hospital,” said Noman.