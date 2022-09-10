Land office employee hacked to death in Kushtia

A staff member of the Shelaidaha Union Land Office in Kushtia’s Kumarkhali Upazila has been hacked to death in broad daylight over a dispute.
The incident occurred at a tea stall in the union’s Komorkandi area around 9 am on Saturday, Kumarkhali Police Station chief Kamruzzaman Talukder said.
The victim has been identified as Abdur Razzak, 50, an office aide at the land office.
“Razzak was having tea at the stall when several criminals from the local Khan and Biswas gangs attacked, hacked him with weapons and left him dead on the spot,” Talukder said.
“There was a long-standing dispute in the area that could lead be the cause of the incident.”
Razzak’s body has been sent to Kushtia General Hospital morgue and additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to avoid any further clashes, he added.