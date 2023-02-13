Dhaka youths raring to ring in spring on Valentine’s Day

The young residents of Dhaka are gearing up to ring in spring with their loved ones on another special occasion – Valentine’s Day.
The first day of Falgun, or Pahela Falgun, falls on Feb 14 in Bangladesh. Falgun is the first month of Basanta, or spring, in the Bangla calendar.
Young women wear saris in Basanti, a colour representing Basanta, to celebrate the occasion. Men wear panjabis.
A group of Lalmatia Government Mohila College students wearing Basanti saris were spotted at Amar Ekushey Book Fair on Monday, the eve of Pahela Falgun, to avoid crowds that are expected on Tuesday.
One of them, Antara Rahman, said it had been double fun for them when Pahela Falgun fell on Feb 13, a day before Valentine’s Day.
“We used to wear Basanti saris on Pahela Falgun and red ones on Valentine’s Day. So it was quite a task to manage two saris. February meant excitement.”
Rakibul Hasan visited the book fair with his friends to buy books as his girlfriend’s Valentine’s Day gift.
“We’ll hang out wearing sari and panjabi, eat in a restaurant and take photos. We wait for the day throughout the year.”
Sumaiya Sultana from Azimpur was missing her fiance, who travelled to Belgium in mid-2022 for study. “We’re getting married in December. There won’t be a chance to miss these days anymore.”
The National Basanta Celebration Council will organise a programme at Dhaka University’s Faculty of Fine Arts on Tuesday morning to ring in spring.
Cultural functions will also be held at Bangabandhu Muktamancha in Uttara and Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka.
Manzar Chowdhury Sweet, general secretary of the council, said they prioritised dance performances for the programmes because Basanta is the season of colour.