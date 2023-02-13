Dhaka youths raring to ring in spring on Valentine’s Day

The young residents of Dhaka are gearing up to ring in spring with their loved ones on another special occasion – Valentine’s Day.

The first day of Falgun, or Pahela Falgun, falls on Feb 14 in Bangladesh. Falgun is the first month of Basanta, or spring, in the Bangla calendar.

Young women wear saris in Basanti, a colour representing Basanta, to celebrate the occasion. Men wear panjabis.

A group of Lalmatia Government Mohila College students wearing Basanti saris were spotted at Amar Ekushey Book Fair on Monday, the eve of Pahela Falgun, to avoid crowds that are expected on Tuesday.