    বাংলা

    Dhaka youths raring to ring in spring on Valentine’s Day

    They plan to roam the capital wearing traditional attire in Basanti colour

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Feb 2023, 04:53 PM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2023, 04:53 PM

    The young residents of Dhaka are gearing up to ring in spring with their loved ones on another special occasion – Valentine’s Day.

    The first day of Falgun, or Pahela Falgun, falls on Feb 14 in Bangladesh. Falgun is the first month of Basanta, or spring, in the Bangla calendar.

    Young women wear saris in Basanti, a colour representing Basanta, to celebrate the occasion. Men wear panjabis.

    A group of Lalmatia Government Mohila College students wearing Basanti saris were spotted at Amar Ekushey Book Fair on Monday, the eve of Pahela Falgun, to avoid crowds that are expected on Tuesday.  

    One of them, Antara Rahman, said it had been double fun for them when Pahela Falgun fell on Feb 13, a day before Valentine’s Day.

    “We used to wear Basanti saris on Pahela Falgun and red ones on Valentine’s Day. So it was quite a task to manage two saris. February meant excitement.”

    Rakibul Hasan visited the book fair with his friends to buy books as his girlfriend’s Valentine’s Day gift. 

    “We’ll hang out wearing sari and panjabi, eat in a restaurant and take photos. We wait for the day throughout the year.”

    Sumaiya Sultana from Azimpur was missing her fiance, who travelled to Belgium in mid-2022 for study. “We’re getting married in December. There won’t be a chance to miss these days anymore.”

    The National Basanta Celebration Council will organise a programme at Dhaka University’s Faculty of Fine Arts on Tuesday morning to ring in spring.

    Cultural functions will also be held at Bangabandhu Muktamancha in Uttara and Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka.

    Manzar Chowdhury Sweet, general secretary of the council, said they prioritised dance performances for the programmes because Basanta is the season of colour.

    RELATED STORIES
    The elderly and the ill struggle to stand in the long queue waiting for OMS products at Shewrapara on Monday, Feb 13, 2023.
    OMS line tests physical limits in Dhaka
    The beneficiaries want the sales to start earlier in the morning but official says that’s not possible
    Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaks at a press conference on primary healthcare at the secretariat in Dhaka on Monday, Feb 13, 2023.
    Govt to roll out free vaccines against cervical cancer in Sept
    Girls aged between 10 and 15 will get the vaccines initially
    Bangladesh bars Russian ships from its maritime territory after US sanctions
    Bangladesh bars Russian ships from its waters after US sanctions
    Bangladesh made the decision to avoid US and EU sanctions due to the war in Ukraine, shipowners say
    Five die in truck-autorickshaw collision in Joypurhat
    5 die in Joypurhat road crash
    A CNG-run autorickshaw collided head-on with a truck in Joypurhat’s Khetlal

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher