Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu as Bangladesh observes Mujibnagar Day

Members of the Awami League Presidium were also present for the event.

The national flag and the Awami League flag were raised at dawn on Monday at Bangabandhu Bhaban and other Awami League offices around the country.

On this day in 1971, Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam had taken the oath as the acting president of the provisional government in exile in the absence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Tajuddin Ahmad was its first prime minister, M Mansur Ali finance minister, Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad foreign minister and HM Qamruzzaman took oath as the home, and relief and rehabilitation minister.