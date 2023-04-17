Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu as Bangladesh observes Mujibnagar Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to commemorate Mujibnagar Day.
Hasina, also the president of the ruling Awami League, placed a wreath at the portrait of her father at Dhanmondi Road 32 at 7:05 am on Monday.
Following the prime minister, activists from various Awami League organisations, affiliates and associates presented their tributes to Bangabandhu.
Members of the Awami League Presidium were also present for the event.
The national flag and the Awami League flag were raised at dawn on Monday at Bangabandhu Bhaban and other Awami League offices around the country.
On this day in 1971, Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam had taken the oath as the acting president of the provisional government in exile in the absence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Tajuddin Ahmad was its first prime minister, M Mansur Ali finance minister, Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad foreign minister and HM Qamruzzaman took oath as the home, and relief and rehabilitation minister.
General Ataul Gani Osmani was appointed as the commander-in-chief of the Bangladesh liberation army.
A day after the government was formed, Tajuddin addressed the nation. With it, the world came to know that a government had been formed for a nation in the making.
The skilled leadership of the government-in-exile won the war within nine months, which gave birth to the new nation on Dec 16, 1971.