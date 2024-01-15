    বাংলা

    Kolkata-bound Qatar Airways flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka due to fog

    The flight flew for Kolkata three hours after the landing as weather conditions improved, authorities said

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Jan 2024, 06:50 AM
    Updated : 15 Jan 2024, 06:50 AM

    A Qatar Airways plane headed to Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport made an emergency landing in Dhaka as dense fog disrupted the flight’s operation.

    The flight set off for Kolkata again three hours after the landing as weather conditions improved, said Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

    “The Qatar Airways plane was diverted to Dhaka airport due to the dense fog in Kolkata and landed in Dhaka around 3:24 am. It set off for Kolkata again around 6:32 am on Monday.”

    Earlier on Saturday, another Guwahati-bound IndiGo Airline plane from Mumbai made an emergency landing at Dhaka airport due to fog.

    No flights had to return to Shahjalal airport from 12 am to 8 am on Monday due to the fog, Kamrul said.

    The weather is likely to remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s forecast for Monday.

    Moderate to heavy fog may occur across the country from midnight to morning. It may persist until noon in some areas.

    Air, river and road transport may be disrupted by the fog, the BMD added.

