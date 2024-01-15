Kolkata-bound Qatar Airways flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka due to fog

A Qatar Airways plane headed to Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport made an emergency landing in Dhaka as dense fog disrupted the flight’s operation.

The flight set off for Kolkata again three hours after the landing as weather conditions improved, said Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

“The Qatar Airways plane was diverted to Dhaka airport due to the dense fog in Kolkata and landed in Dhaka around 3:24 am. It set off for Kolkata again around 6:32 am on Monday.”

Earlier on Saturday, another Guwahati-bound IndiGo Airline plane from Mumbai made an emergency landing at Dhaka airport due to fog.