    Two shot during clash outside Cumilla polling centre

    Mayoral candidate Nizam Uddin Kaisar accused supporters of rival Tahseen Bahar Shuchona of carrying out the attack

    Cumilla Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 March 2024, 06:02 AM
    Updated : 9 March 2024, 06:02 AM

    Two people have been shot during a clash between supporters of rival candidates during the mayoral by-election in Cumilla city.

    Returning Officer Farhad Hossain said the incident took place outside the Munshi M Ali High School centre around 10am on Saturday.

    Former BNP leader Nizam Uddin Kaisar, who is contesting the election with the 'horse' symbol, claimed that the wounded men were his supporters, Zahirul Islam and Md Tuhin.

    They have been admitted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

    After casting his vote at the Cumilla Victoria Collegiate School centre, Kaisar, the former president of the Cumilla Metropolitan Swechchha Sebak Dal, blamed supporters of 'bus' symbol candidate Tahseen Bahar Shuchona for the attack.

    “They tried to drive my agents out of the polling centre. When I protested, they opened fire on my supporters,” said Kaisar.

