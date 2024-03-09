Two shot during clash outside Cumilla polling centre

Two people have been shot during a clash between supporters of rival candidates during the mayoral by-election in Cumilla city.

Returning Officer Farhad Hossain said the incident took place outside the Munshi M Ali High School centre around 10am on Saturday.

Former BNP leader Nizam Uddin Kaisar, who is contesting the election with the 'horse' symbol, claimed that the wounded men were his supporters, Zahirul Islam and Md Tuhin.