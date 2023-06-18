RMG worker, who jumped off moving bus to escape ‘rape’, dies in Mymensingh

A garment worker, who jumped off a moving bus reportedly to save herself from being raped in Mymensingh, has succumbed to her injuries in hospital care.
The 38-year-old mother of two, Shamsunnahar, passed away at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Sunday, said Shah Kamal Akand, chief of Kotwali Model Police Station.
The body was kept at the hospital for autopsy, Akand said.
Shamsunnahar was returning home to Bhaluka by bus on Friday night.
After the other passengers got off in the Seed Store area, the driver and two others tried to rape her, according to a case filed by her family.
In an effort to save herself, she jumped off the moving vehicle. Locals rescued her and took her to a clinic. She was later transferred to the government hospital as her condition deteriorated.
Police arrested driver Rakib Hossain, his assistant Arif Hossain and Ananda Das and impounded the bus over the incident, said Kamal Hossain, chief of Bhaluka Model Police Station.
The suspects were taken into custody for a seven-day remand following a court order.
“Shamsunnahar suffered severe injuries to the head. She bled to death,” said Kamal Hossain, a neurosurgeon at the hospital.
Her son Md Sajib said: “Our mother had been working in the garment factory for 8-10 years to provide for our education. I demand the highest punishment for the accused.”