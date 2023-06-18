RMG worker, who jumped off moving bus to escape ‘rape’, dies in Mymensingh

A garment worker, who jumped off a moving bus reportedly to save herself from being raped in Mymensingh, has succumbed to her injuries in hospital care.

The 38-year-old mother of two, Shamsunnahar, passed away at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Sunday, said Shah Kamal Akand, chief of Kotwali Model Police Station.

The body was kept at the hospital for autopsy, Akand said.

Shamsunnahar was returning home to Bhaluka by bus on Friday night.