Selim Al Deen, Mofazzal Hossain Maya among 10 named for Swadhinata Padak awards

The government has honoured Maya, a leader of the ruling Awami League and decorated freedom fighter, for his role in Bangladesh’s independence and the Liberation War.

Retired Colonel Shamsul Alam, late Lieutenant AG Mohammad Khurshid and martyr Khwaja Nizamuddin Bhuiyan have also been named for the award under this category.

Selim Al Deen, born Muhammad Moinuddin Ahmed, won the award in literature, Pabitra Mohan Dey in culture, SM Rakibul Hasan in sports, Nahida Jahan aka Surma Jahid in research and training.

Dr Firdausi Qadri, a scientist who won the Ramon Magsaysay Award for her instrumental role in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives, has also been named for the Independence Award under the research and training category.