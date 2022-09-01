Bangladesh has a zero-tolerance stance on terrorism: home minister

Voronkov expressed his appreciation for the good practices of Bangladesh to fight terrorism and prevent violent extremism and welcomed the country to share the story of their success at the High-level Meeting of the Heads of Counter-terrorism in June 2023.

He also named Bangladesh as an important partner of the UN in its efforts to combat terrorism and said he was ready to extend cooperation in relevant fields such as financing of terrorism, nuclear terrorism, capacity building and technical assistance.

The Gambian interior minister applauded Bangladesh’s ‘exemplary’ role and contribution to UN Peacekeeping. He also requested support from Bangladesh, particularly its police force, to train and build the capacity of Gambian peacekeepers. Gambia also needs support in pre-deployment training.

Home Minister Khan said that Bangladesh is ready to support the capacity building of Gambian peacekeepers.