Son mourns dentist killed in Chattogram youth gang attack

The attackers were followers of Golam Rasul Nishan, a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Chattogram University. After police detained one of the assailants during the attack on the schoolboy on Feb 6, Nishan went to Reza’s home and threatened him.



Police have arrested three people in a case started by Reza over the death of Korban. Reza named 12 people in the case.



“We’re in panic as big fishes are involved with the attackers,” said Reza.



Krishna Pada Roy, commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said they were working to arrest the rest of the attackers by analysing CCTV footage of the incident.



“Everyone involved in the incident, irrespective of their age, will be brought to justice,” he said.