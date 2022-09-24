Sports teacher shaves her hair off after kabaddi team ‘beaten up for wearing French braids’

“Do I look bad?” she wrote, adding that the organisers did not allow the girls to play finally for a delay in reaching the venue after tests on Sept 8.

Headmistress Nipa denied the allegation of roughing up the students, saying she wanted the girls to wear twin braids as per the code.

She also said the girls taking photos with her and Jahida with twin braids proves that the allegations made against her were wrong.

The district administration has formed a three-member committee to investigate the allegations at a time when Bangladesh is celebrating the national women’s football team’s victory in SAFF championship.

Jahida had tendered her resignation, but now she wants to withdraw it, demanding that the girls be allowed to play freely.

Speaking to http://bdnews24.com on Friday, Jahida said she formed a kabaddi team of 13 and trained them for a month for the inter-school summer sports tournament. She asked the girls to wear French braids because hair clips or metal wearings are banned in kabaddi.

