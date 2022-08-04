    বাংলা

    Osmani Medical interns call off strike over attack on students, return to work

    The interns had stopped treating patients from Tuesday morning to protest an attack on two students

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 August 2022, 08:05 AM
    Updated : 4 August 2022, 08:05 AM

    Doctors in training at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital have called off a strike after three days and returned to work after assurances from hospital authorities.

    Interns at the hospital had stopped providing medical care to patients from Tuesday morning to protest an attack against two students.

    Ahmed Muntakim Chowdhury, general secretary of the Intern Doctors Council, said the strike was called off after police arrested one of the attackers and the college administration assured them their demands would be met.

    “The prime suspect – Dibbo Sarker – has been arrested. The administration has given assurances that they will ensure our security as well,” he said. “That is why we are ending our work stoppage. Interns are returning to work.”

    Two students from the college – Ram Nath and Naimur Rahman Emon – were attacked on the campus by people from outside the college on Monday night. The students blocked the road in front of the medical college to protest the incident and call for the arrest of the attackers.

    Interns joined the protest on Tuesday, halting all work aside from in the emergency department. The protest has disrupted care at the hospital.

    The college administration has filed two cases at the Sylhet Kotwali Police Station – one over the sexual harassment of an intern and another over the attack on Tuesday.

    Dibbo Sarker was arrested from Sylhet city’s Shah Paran area around midnight on Wednesday.

    Police had previously arrested Ward-3 Chhatra League General Secretary Mohid Hassan Rabbi and local resident Ehsan Ahmed on Tuesday night.

    RELATED STORIES
    Traffic policeman dies after being hit by bus in Mohakhali
    Traffic policeman dies after being hit by bus in Mohakhali
    Abdul Aziz Mollah, 47, was crossing the road near the Mohakhali flyover when a Bikash Paribahan bus ran him over
    Is the Children's Court following the law? Experts think not
    Is the Children's Court following the law?
    The judges and lawyers in the Children's Court are not following the court’s rules, including its dress code, experts say
    Award-winning reciter ‘dies by suicide' in Barishal
    Reciter ‘dies by suicide’ in Barishal
    She wrote about “leaving” on Facebook hours before the incident
    Padma Bridge tolls shoot past Bangabandhu Bridge’s in July with over Tk 780m
    Padma Bridge records over Tk 780m tolls in July
    Almost 600,000 vehicles cross the bridge in July, says bridge authority

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher