Osmani Medical interns call off strike over attack on students, return to work

Ahmed Muntakim Chowdhury, general secretary of the Intern Doctors Council, said the strike was called off after police arrested one of the attackers and the college administration assured them their demands would be met.

“The prime suspect – Dibbo Sarker – has been arrested. The administration has given assurances that they will ensure our security as well,” he said. “That is why we are ending our work stoppage. Interns are returning to work.”

Two students from the college – Ram Nath and Naimur Rahman Emon – were attacked on the campus by people from outside the college on Monday night. The students blocked the road in front of the medical college to protest the incident and call for the arrest of the attackers.