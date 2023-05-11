    বাংলা

    Infant, her stillborn twin and mother among four killed in Satkhira road accident

    They were on their way to a hospital due to complications during birth at home

    Satkhira Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 May 2023, 06:03 PM
    Updated : 10 May 2023, 06:03 PM

    At least four people, including an infant girl, her stillborn twin and mother, have died in a collision between an ambulance and an oil tanker truck in Satkhira’s Tala.

    They were on their way to a hospital due to complications during birth at home on Wednesday afternoon when the ambulance collided head-on with the truck at Mirzangar on the Satkhira-Khulna Highway.

    The woman killed in the accident was identified as Tanzila Khatun, 40, wife of Alaul Islam from Ashashuni. Alaul and three others were also injured in the accident.

    The other dead victim was Dalim Hossain, the husband of Tanzila and Alaul’s elder daughter.

    Biswajit Adhikari, inspector at Patkelghata Police Station, said Tanzila was pregnant and had complications while giving birth to her twin daughters at home.

    After the birth of one of the twins, they called an ambulance and started for Khulna Medical College Hospital. The four victims died on the spot, said Biswajit.

    Two of the injured were being treated at the Khulna hospital and the others at Satkhira Sadar Hospital.

    Shawkat Hossain, chief of local highway police, said they impounded the truck and sent the bodies to the hospital for autopsy.

    RELATED STORIES
    Man dies in Satkhira motorcycle accident
    Man dies in Satkhira bike accident
    Two others were injured in the accident in Tala Upazila
    2002 Hasina motorcade attack: Ex-MP Habib among 4 sentenced to life in prison
    4 get life in prison for attack on Hasina’s motorcade
    Former BNP MP Habibul Islam Habib was among those convicted for the Satkhira incident
    Dhaka swelters on its hottest day in 58 years amid relentless heatwave
    Dhaka smashes records, hits 40.5C
    Meteorologists speak about a slight possibility of rain at the end of the week and increased likelihood of rain respite next week
    Two die as truck slams motorcycle in Dhaka
    Two die in Dhaka road accident
    Another man was injured in the accident

    Opinion

    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire