Infant, her stillborn twin and mother among four killed in Satkhira road accident

At least four people, including an infant girl, her stillborn twin and mother, have died in a collision between an ambulance and an oil tanker truck in Satkhira’s Tala.
They were on their way to a hospital due to complications during birth at home on Wednesday afternoon when the ambulance collided head-on with the truck at Mirzangar on the Satkhira-Khulna Highway.
The woman killed in the accident was identified as Tanzila Khatun, 40, wife of Alaul Islam from Ashashuni. Alaul and three others were also injured in the accident.
The other dead victim was Dalim Hossain, the husband of Tanzila and Alaul’s elder daughter.
Biswajit Adhikari, inspector at Patkelghata Police Station, said Tanzila was pregnant and had complications while giving birth to her twin daughters at home.
After the birth of one of the twins, they called an ambulance and started for Khulna Medical College Hospital. The four victims died on the spot, said Biswajit.
Two of the injured were being treated at the Khulna hospital and the others at Satkhira Sadar Hospital.
Shawkat Hossain, chief of local highway police, said they impounded the truck and sent the bodies to the hospital for autopsy.