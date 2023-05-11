Infant, her stillborn twin and mother among four killed in Satkhira road accident

At least four people, including an infant girl, her stillborn twin and mother, have died in a collision between an ambulance and an oil tanker truck in Satkhira’s Tala.

They were on their way to a hospital due to complications during birth at home on Wednesday afternoon when the ambulance collided head-on with the truck at Mirzangar on the Satkhira-Khulna Highway.

The woman killed in the accident was identified as Tanzila Khatun, 40, wife of Alaul Islam from Ashashuni. Alaul and three others were also injured in the accident.

The other dead victim was Dalim Hossain, the husband of Tanzila and Alaul’s elder daughter.