Election Commission to form enquiry committees for all constituencies

The Election Commission has decided to have an electoral enquiry committee for every constituency to prevent irregularities in the 12th parliamentary polls.

The law and justice secretary has been tasked with forming the 300 committees by selecting judicial officers in consultation with the Supreme Court.

The committees will be responsible for investigating election-related crimes, breach of the code of conduct, and any anomalies in orchestrating a fair election.

They will report their findings to the EC, said Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan.