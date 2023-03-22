Sheema Oxygen director gets bail in case over deadly blast

Parvez Uddin Shantu, a director of Sheema Oxygen Limited, has secured bail in a case over the deadly blast at the company's plant in Chattogram's Sitakunda.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Shahriar Iqbal of Chattogram granted bail to Parvez on Wednesday.

The court granted bail to Parvez after hearing his plea, Chattogram District Court Inspector Zakir Hossain Mahmud confirmed.