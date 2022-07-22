July 23 2022

    Two police suicides in Magura are not linked: families

    ADC Laboni was on bad terms with her husband and constable Mahmudul was not happy with his job

    Police are yet to figure out any leads to the suicides of two members of the force on the same day in Magura.

    On Thursday, Khulna Metropolitan Police Assistant Deputy Commissioner Laboni Akhter hanged herself at her maternal uncle’s home in Sreepur Upazila’s Sarangadia village. Within a short span of time, Mahmudul Hasan, a constable and former bodyguard of Laboni at KMP, shot himself at a police barrack in Magura.

    Mahmudul was transferred to Magura one and a half months ago and Laboni travelled to her hometown on Jul 17.

    Laboni was the daughter of freedom fighter and retired school headmaster Khandaker Shafiqul Azam from Sreepur’s Baralidah village. Azam said Laboni was a 'jolly person' and it was beyond his imagination that she could commit suicide.

    “But Laboni’s relationship with her husband Tareq Abdullah, who is an assistant director at Bangladesh Bank, had severely deteriorated. They fought almost every day, particularly over financial matters,” Azam said.

    “There are no links between the two suicides,” he added.

    Mahmudul’s father Ezazul Haque Khan, who is a constable in Chuadanga, said his son was a calm and cheerful person.

    “He was not quite happy about his job as a constable and used to tell his mother that it was a very difficult job. He was studying alongside his work to become a sub-inspector," Ezazul said.

    Mahmudul passed HSC from Kushtia Government College and was a third-year student of accounting in the honours programme at Pangsha College, he added.

    Ezazul could not tell why Mahmudul committed suicide and said, “I came to know after his death that he was once Laboni’s bodyguard.”

    Mahmudul’s elder sister Sumaiya Khatun, who resides in Kushtia, said: “He joined the police two years and four months ago. Laboni was like an elder sister to Mahmudul. She regarded him as a younger brother. I just can’t accept their deaths.”

    Laboni and her husband Tareq, who is currently in India receiving cancer treatment, have two daughters.

    Mahmudul’s body was buried at Pipulbaria village in Kushtia and Laboni in Baralidaha village.

    Magura Police Superintendent Zahirul Islam said two cases of unnatural deaths have been filed with the police in Magura and Sreepur.

    “Police are investigating the incidents keeping everything in mind, including Laboni’s family issues and her former bodyguard Mahmudul’s death on the same day. We will reveal any clue as soon as we find them.”

