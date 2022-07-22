Two police suicides in Magura are not linked: families

Police are yet to figure out any leads to the suicides of two members of the force on the same day in Magura.

On Thursday, Khulna Metropolitan Police Assistant Deputy Commissioner Laboni Akhter hanged herself at her maternal uncle’s home in Sreepur Upazila’s Sarangadia village. Within a short span of time, Mahmudul Hasan, a constable and former bodyguard of Laboni at KMP, shot himself at a police barrack in Magura.

Mahmudul was transferred to Magura one and a half months ago and Laboni travelled to her hometown on Jul 17.

Laboni was the daughter of freedom fighter and retired school headmaster Khandaker Shafiqul Azam from Sreepur’s Baralidah village. Azam said Laboni was a 'jolly person' and it was beyond his imagination that she could commit suicide.

“But Laboni’s relationship with her husband Tareq Abdullah, who is an assistant director at Bangladesh Bank, had severely deteriorated. They fought almost every day, particularly over financial matters,” Azam said.

“There are no links between the two suicides,” he added.