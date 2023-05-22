    বাংলা

    Dhaka WASA gets new chairman amid dispute between Gholam Mostofa and Taqsem

    Outgoing Chairman Gholam Mostofa complained about activities of Managing Director Taqsem A Khan recently in the latest development of Taqsem’s dispute with the board

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 May 2023, 03:50 PM
    Updated : 22 May 2023, 03:50 PM

    The government has named a new chairman for Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority or WASA, amid a dispute between outgoing Chairman Gholam Mostofa and Managing Director Taqsem A Khan.

    Gholam Mostofa complained about the activities of Taqsem to the local government ministry recently in the latest development of Taqsem’s dispute with the board.

    But the Local Government Division on Monday replaced Gholam Mostofa with Sujit Kumar Bala, a member of the board.

    Mostofa, in his instant reaction to the appointment of a new chairman, said his tenure officially ended six months ago. “I was supposed to continue as chairman until the appointment of a new one following the law. Now a new chairman has been named.”

    He declined to comment when asked if he was removed because of his dispute with Taqsem.

