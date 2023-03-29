Police can take action if anyone demands justice: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan did not confirm whether Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams was arrested, but said police ‘have the authority to take action if someone demanded justice'.

Criticising the report published in the daily Prothom Alo, the minister said the way the ‘false statement’ was disseminated on Independence Day could lead anybody to react.

“If anyone is disgruntled and demands justice, the police will take the necessary measures. All I know is that a case has been filed on the incident,” the minister told reporters at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The minister, however, did not name who filed the case against Samsuzzaman Shams.