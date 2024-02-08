    বাংলা

    Bangladesh preparing to send fleeing Myanmar security forces home via sea route

    A foreign ministry spokesman said they will be sent to Myanmar from Cox's Bazar

    The Bangladesh government is preparing to send the Myanmar border guards and military personnel who fled across the border back home through the sea route.

    They will be sent along the deep sea route from Cox’s Bazar after discussions between the two countries, said Seheli Sabrin, a spokeswoman for the foreign ministry.

    At the weekly briefing on Thursday, Sabrin said, “You were curious about whether the ship is on its way or not.”

    Their ship route plan, provided by the Myanmar government, will indicate their arrival details, she said.

    “This is the start of the process. It has not commenced from their end yet.”

    “The ship will travel along the deep sea.”

    Security concerns arose regarding whether to send them through the border area, but it appears that won't be a significant issue, according to Sabrin.

