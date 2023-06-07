Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu as Bangladesh remembers historic six-point movement

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to commemorate the historic six-point movement.

Hasina placed a wreath at the portrait of her father outside his residence in Dhanmondi Road No. 32 on Wednesday morning. She stood there in silence for some time afterwards.

Later, the Awami League president paid tribute to the Father of the Nation once again alongside her party’s top leaders.

Following Hasina, activists from various Awami League organisations, affiliates and associates presented their tributes to Bangabandhu.