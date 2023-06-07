    বাংলা

    Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu as Bangladesh remembers historic six-point movement

    Bangabandhu, the architect of independence, announced his historic six-point political and economic programme in Lahore in 1966

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 June 2023, 06:04 AM
    Updated : 7 June 2023, 06:04 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to commemorate the historic six-point movement.

    Hasina placed a wreath at the portrait of her father outside his residence in Dhanmondi Road No. 32 on Wednesday morning. She stood there in silence for some time afterwards.

    Later, the Awami League president paid tribute to the Father of the Nation once again alongside her party’s top leaders.

    Following Hasina, activists from various Awami League organisations, affiliates and associates presented their tributes to Bangabandhu.

    Bangabandhu, the architect of Bangladesh's independence, announced his historic six-point political and economic programme in Lahore in 1966, aiming to attain greater autonomy for then East Pakistan.

    To press for the demands, a countrywide strike was observed at the call of the Awami League on this day in 1966.

    During the strike, Monu Mia, Shafiq, Shamsul Haq and a number of other picketers were shot and killed by the Pakistani army in Dhaka, Narayanganj and Tongi.

    The six-point demand turned into a 'charter of freedom' for the Bengalis who had been subjected to discrimination in East Pakistan.

    The movement paved the way for the Bengali fight for independence in 1971 under the leadership of Sheikh Mujib.

    President Md Shahabuddin and Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion. Several political, social and cultural organisations, including affiliates of the Awami League, have undertaken various programmes to mark the day.

