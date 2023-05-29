8 to die for 2013 murder of Lakshmipur Chhatra League leader

The police had filed charges against 12 suspects in the case, but four had died before the conclusion of the trial. The court convicted the remaining eight.

Seven of the convicts were in court to hear the verdict but one, Hizbur Rahman Swapan, is absconding.

Jashim was one of the Chhatra League’s secretaries at Kafil Uddin Degree College in Lakshmipur’s Sadar Upazila. Late on the night of Feb 10, 2013, men entered his home and shot him dead.