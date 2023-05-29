    বাংলা

    8 to die for 2013 murder of Lakshmipur Chhatra League leader

    Mehedi Hasan Jashim was shot dead in his home on Feb 10, 2013

    Lakshmipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 May 2023, 07:19 AM
    Updated : 29 May 2023, 07:19 AM

    A Lakshmipur court has sentenced eight people to death for the murder of Lakshmipur Chhatra League leader Mehedi Hasan Jashim.

    Additional District and Sessions Judge Amina Farhin delivered the verdict on Monday, said state counsel Jashim Uddin.

    The police had filed charges against 12 suspects in the case, but four had died before the conclusion of the trial. The court convicted the remaining eight.

    Seven of the convicts were in court to hear the verdict but one, Hizbur Rahman Swapan, is absconding.

    Jashim was one of the Chhatra League’s secretaries at Kafil Uddin Degree College in Lakshmipur’s Sadar Upazila. Late on the night of Feb 10, 2013, men entered his home and shot him dead.

    More to follow

