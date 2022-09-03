Key Chattogram road projects stall on CDA-railways tussle over height of overpasses

How high should two overpasses be on top of rail lines? That’s the issue at the centre of an ongoing tug-of-war between two government agencies that has put two high-stake road construction projects on hold for two years.

Almost 90 percent of the construction of two overpasses to connect the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway with the Bayzid Link Road and Outer Ring Road are completed.

The single issue that froze the projects was raised by the eastern region of Bangladesh Railway two years ago when it objected to the estimated height drawn up in the blueprint by the implementing agency, the Chattogram Development Authority, or CDA.

Since then, the matter has been discussed in dozens of correspondences issued by both sides, committees by both CDA and railways were formed, and a respective parliamentary standing committee intervened to help resolve the tension.

All these yielded zero results.

After two years, CDA finally escalated the matter to the Ministry of Railways and officials at the eastern region railways conceded that it will follow any direction issued by the ministry.