Key Chattogram road projects stall on CDA-railways tussle over height of overpasses

How high should two overpasses be on top of rail lines? That’s the issue at the centre of an ongoing tug-of-war between two government agencies that has put two high-stake road construction projects on hold for two years.
Almost 90 percent of the construction of two overpasses to connect the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway with the Bayzid Link Road and Outer Ring Road are completed.
The single issue that froze the projects was raised by the eastern region of Bangladesh Railway two years ago when it objected to the estimated height drawn up in the blueprint by the implementing agency, the Chattogram Development Authority, or CDA.
Since then, the matter has been discussed in dozens of correspondences issued by both sides, committees by both CDA and railways were formed, and a respective parliamentary standing committee intervened to help resolve the tension.
All these yielded zero results.
After two years, CDA finally escalated the matter to the Ministry of Railways and officials at the eastern region railways conceded that it will follow any direction issued by the ministry.
HEIGHTS AT THE HEART OF THE PROBLEM
Vehicles from the four-lane highway have been using a two-lane overpass that was built in 1997.
In 2018, two years after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the link road projects, the CDA decided to build two four-lane overpasses to connect the roads with the highway, according to the original blueprint.
In 2016, the railways authority determined that the height of the overpasses on top of railway lines should be no less than 6.5 metres. In 2018, that bar was raised to 7.5 metres and the CDA abided by the guidelines, said CDA Chief Engineer Kazi Hasan Bin Shams.
Suddenly in 2020, according to Kazi Hasan, the railways' eastern region revised the guidelines again without giving CDA a heads up and set the minimum height of overpasses on top of rail lines to no less than 8.5 metres.
The dispute began immediately.
“By that time, we [CDA] finished installing pillars and the girders on top. But we can’t finish the project as the eastern region [railways] objected to our work,” he said.
An official of the railways eastern region said the height of the overpasses has been recommended at 8.5 metres so that double-decker container trains, which are a part of Bangladesh Railway’s Master Plan 2045, can move smoothly in the future.
The official inauguration of the road projects, said to be CDA’s crown jewels, has been put on hold indefinitely due to the ongoing tug-of-war.
However, both roads were opened for traffic in September 2020.
At present, vehicles moving to and from the Bayezid Link Road use the two-lane overpass, creating a bottleneck at the highway.
Since the feeder road connecting the Outer Ring Road to the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway could not be made operational due to the incomplete work on the overpass, large containers and heavy vehicles have been using alternative roads to enter the Outer Ring Road.
Delwar Majumder, former president of the Chattogram chapter of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, believes railways must make a decision quickly as vehicular movement on these two roads is projected to increase in the foreseeable future.
“As soon as the tunnel under Karnaphuli river [Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel] opens in December, the traffic on these two roads will increase exponentially. If these two authorities do not come to an agreement soon, commuters will suffer and shipments of goods will be disrupted,” he said.
IS THERE A SOLUTION?
Eastern region railways constituted a committee to resolve the impasse a year ago.
A member of the committee, who refused to identify himself since he was not authorised to reveal information of this nature, said the committee’s assessment went in favour of the CDA.
“Since millions have been spent already, we [the committee] proposed that CDA should be allowed to finish the project at its current height. The raison d'être of this dispute lies in the railways’ double-decker container project plan, which will take at least 10 more years to be implemented. When that actually happens, not only these two but also most overpasses in the country would have to be redesigned and reconstructed,” he said.
The recommendation, however, is still stuck in the red tapes of the railways ministry, he said.
CDA’s Kazi Hasan said on principle, the CDA has agreed to demolish and remake these two overpasses following the guidelines set by railways if the CDA is informed two years before the implementation of the double-decker train project.
“We have already sent our proposal to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works [CDA’s governing authority], and the ministry will take up the matter with the Ministry of Railways,” he said.
Jahangir Hossain, general manager of the eastern region of Bangladesh Railways said it is up to the Railways Ministry now to decide.
